St. Nicholas Day celebrated by Nacogdoches High School French Club, younger friends

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Here’s a bit of Christmas trivia. Friday is Saint Nicholas Day. Ask any member of the Nacogdoches High School French Club. They celebrate the day by giving all 400 students at Carpenter Elementary a Christmas gift. Bake sales and community donations make it happen.
“On St. Nicholas evening all the kids in France put their boots by the window and Santa Claus comes overnight,” explained French teacher, Gina Raiciu, a native of Romania which also celebrates St. Nicholas Day.
“And (he) fills them with all kinds of presents and sweets and we’re trying to spread this and share our French tradition.”
The little children enjoyed the gesture with lots of happy expressions as they opened their gifts.
The French club members say they like interacting with their younger peers and the hugs the children give are the bonus.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.