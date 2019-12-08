Brothers Keeper Church hosts Buckner Toy Run

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brothers Keeper Church hosted the annual ‘Buckner Toy Run’ event Saturday.
Celebrating its 10th year, the Buckner Toy Run rode in style this holiday season, bringing in holiday cheer. The program was created for foster care and adopted children and families to enjoy.
Many of the children were happy to greet Santa, while the rest of the community and volunteers delivered gifts.
"It's grown every year. We try to minister to people all throughout the year, you know. We want the thankfulness and the love and all the grace that Jesus gives us to overflow out into other people. True religion is helping the widows and the orphans. And how greater a way than it is to do this,” said Motorcycle Ministries Member Chase Dupree.
