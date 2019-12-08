Georgia Pacific’s Diboll lumber yard celebrates 125 years of operation

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Georgia Pacific’s Diboll lumber plant is celebrating 125 years of operation.
“It’s been a good experience. GP provides a good job, good career opportunities, safe place to work and a chance to be here a long time,” said Eugene Sandoval.
Eugene and Richard Sandoval are father and son. They both are employed at Georgia Pacific and combined they have 57 years of experience.
“I love my job. I love what I do in maintenance and the people I work for and under. And the young generation that is coming up,” said maintenance technician Richard Sandoval.
“Being at Diboll Lumber, of course, means a lot to me because my dad has been here a long time and I plan on trying to follow that up as best I can,” said Eugene.
Many people that work for this company say it’s like family and that it is a good place to be.
“It’s a chance to stay connected with the people that you care about. You know not only outside the mill but here at work. You get to see what they do and you get to have those conversations, aside from work to see how your day went and see how you can make this process better,” Eugene said.
In the 125 years of operation, the pride of mill 77 was established and is recognizable within the company in many ways.
“It is the brand that we put on the finishing lumber when it goes out the door. The places out here recognize that as being from Diboll Lumber. So when they see that at the store and the place that they buy their lumber, if they see the 77 stamp, they know that it’s from here,” Eugene said.
The 77 stamp not only means a lot to the buyers but the employees as well.
“When I see the product going down the road, it makes me feel proud. I know that I was a part of that from the process to the end,” Richard said.
Over the years, Georgia Pacific’s Diboll lumber has been a staple to the community.
“Technological advances, you know the vision of the company. I mean, I see no reason Diboll Lumber can’t be here another 125 years,” Eugene said.
And for another 125 years, they plan to stay.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.