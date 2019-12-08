Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Oklahoma is likely going back to the playoff after a 30-23 win over No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game. The Sooners won their fifth Big 12 title in a row and 13th overall. This would be the fourth time in five years to get into the College Football Playoff. No. 5 Utah lost the Pac-12 title game before No. 4 Georgia lost 37-10 to No. 1 LSU in the SEC. Oklahoma beat surprising Baylor in a close game for the second time in four weeks.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points in 26 minutes, and Dallas routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84 on Saturday. Dallas (18-8) has won five in a row and 10 of 11 for the first time since the Mavericks won their only NBA championship in 2010-11. J.J. Redick led New Orleans with 15 points. The 46-point margin was two shy of Dallas’ season high against Golden State.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and Ben McLemore added 27 points to help the Houston Rockets outlast the Phoenix Suns 115-109. Harden had a tough shooting night through three quarters and was 5 of 19 overall and 1 of 10 on 3s with 16 points before getting going in the fourth. The game was tied with about 7 minutes left, and he scored all of Houston's points in a 13-6 run that made it 102-95. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his third straight triple-double and sixth this season. Harden finished 8 of 27, 3 of 17 on 3s and made 15 of 18 free throws. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points after scoring a season-high 44 in an overtime victory at New Orleans on Thursday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Alexander Radulov returned with a goal and an assist on a revitalized Dallas power play, and the Stars beat the New York Islanders 3-1. Radulov’s goal gave Dallas a 2-0 lead in the first period. Denis Gurianov redirected the puck past Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss after Radulov sent it in front of the net. New York had only two penalties in the game, both to Mathew Barzal.
UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Dupree scored 23 points and Josh Sharkey added 18 points with 15 assists and five steals and Samford pulled away from Houston Baptist 113-90. Brandon Austin added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs which shot 37 of 57 (65%) including 13 of 21 (62%) from beyond the 3-point arc.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Amadou Sow scored 23 points with six rebounds as UC Santa Barbara edged past Texas-Arlington 72-68. Sow shot 8 for 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from distance. JaQuori McLaughlin added 22 points and five rebounds for the Gauchos. Sekou Toure had six rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (6-3), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood had 22 points as Lamar topped Rice 73-60. Atwood shot 9 for 11 from the floor.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cate Reese scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds to help No. 20 Arizona stay undefeated with a 54-43 win over UTEP. Arizona (9-0) outscored UTEP 12-3 in the second quarter to lead 33-17 at the half and extended to its largest lead at 47-28 late in the third quarter. UTEP (7-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 50-41 with 3:03 left in the game, helping to make it the smallest margin of victory for the Wildcats this year.