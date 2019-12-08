Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

OFFICER SHOT-HOUSTON
Houston police sergeant shot and killed; suspect in custody
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an officer. Police officials say Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot just before 6 p.m. Saturday and died about half an hour later. Police said in a news release Sunday that 25-year-old Arturo Solis is charged with capital murder of a police officer. Police Chief Art Acevedo says a woman initially reported Solis for assault. Among the responding officers, Brewster later spotted the couple, but was shot as he approached. Acevedo says the shooting was captured on body camera. Police say two firearms have been recovered.
AP-US-OFFICER-KILLED-ARKANSAS
Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man who was looking for an officer to kill ambushed and fatally shot an officer who was sitting in his patrol vehicle outside a police station in northwestern Arkansas. Fayetteville police say Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed late Saturday by a suspect identified as 35-year-old London Phillips, of Fayetteville. Police say police responding to the sound of gunfire found an armed suspect behind the police department. The suspect confronted the officers, who shot and killed him. Officers then found Carr shot inside his vehicle.
DEPUTY CHARGED
Bexar County deputy charged with unlawful strip searches
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy has been charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six females. The sheriff's office says in a news released that Floyd Berry faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression for searches conducted from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4. Jail records show Berry is in custody. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
ESCAPE ATTEMPT-MOTHER-SON
Texas mom sent to prison for helping son escape from jail
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio mother has been sentenced to 10 years prison for helping her son and two other inmates escape from a county jail last year. The San Antonio Express-News reported that 61-year-old Gabrielle De Arroyo was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October on a charge of hindering apprehension or obstructing an investigation. According to testimony from her trial, De Arroyo worked with two others to smuggle a saw blade and other contraband into the Bexar County Jail to help her son, Luis Antonio Arroyo, and inmates Jacob Brownson and Eric Treviño escape on March 2, 2018. The three were captured within an hour of their escape.
COUNCILMAN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE
West Texas councilman indicted in domestic violence case
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An attorney for a West Texas city councilman says the official plans to finish his term following his indictment on a charge related to a domestic violence incident. The El Paso Times reports city representative Sam Morgan was indicted last month on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that authorities say stems from allegations he hit his wife on Oct. 4. According to the indictment, Morgan, 54, is also accused[AP Style 1] of threatening his wife with a firearm. Morgan’s attorney, Leonard Morales, said his client plans to plead not guilty.
ILLEGAL POLITICAL DONATIONS SCHEME
Texas businessman pleads guilty to making illegal donations
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston businessman has pleaded guilty to making illegal political contributions as part of a scheme to potentially influence various candidates for federal office. James D. Dannenbaum pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Election Campaign Act during a court hearing on Friday in Houston federal court. The 80-year-old Dannenbaum is the former CEO of Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering Corp. Prosecutors say Dannenbaum admitted that from 2015 through 2017, he and his company made $323,300 in illegal contributions through various employees and their family members to federal candidates and their committees. Dannenbaum is set to be sentenced on March 5. He faces up to two years in prison.
AP-US-PETROCHEMICAL-FIRE-TEXAS
Report: Fire at Texas facility caused by equipment failure
HOUSTON (AP) — Local and federal investigators say a fire at a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March was accidental and caused by equipment failure at a storage tank. The report by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concludes the failure took place within a piece of equipment that holds an electric motor and a pump next to the tank. The report says forensic testing would need to be done to determine what caused the equipment to fail. Intercontinental Terminals Company, which owns the facility, says it continues to work to understand the fire's cause.
BC-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM
Lawsuit challenges speedy reviews of asylum claims
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A lawsuit claims a new effort to speed up initial reviews of asylum claims to within three days denies asylum-seekers rights to consult attorneys. It is the latest challenge to the Trump administration's efforts to change asylum policies and practices since the U.S. became the world's top destination for asylum-seekers in 2017. Fast-track procedures introduced in El Paso, Texas, in early October may be expanded to other parts of the U.S. border with Mexico after a trial period.
BC-MIGRANT TENT CAMPS
Mexicans fleeing violence form new encampment on border
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — An exodus of migrants fleeing drug cartel violence and corruption in Mexico has mired hundreds of immigrants in ramshackle tent camps across the border from El Paso, Texas. Tent encampments filled with immigrants have been growing in size at several border crossings in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, driven by a surge in asylum seekers from southern Mexico.One camp in Juarez is entirely populated by about 250 Mexican asylum seekers, who are living in increasingly dangerous and cold conditions as they wait for U.S. border authorities to let them in to the country to request asylum.
AP-US-HOUSTON-NEIGHBORHOOD-CANCER
Texas IDs cancer cluster in polluted Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas health officials have identified a cancer cluster in a north Houston neighborhood polluted by the wood preservative creosote from a nearby railroad operation. The Department of State Health Services says it didn't try to determine what caused the lung and bronchus, esophagus and larynx cancers in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens. But residents believe it proves their long-held suspicions about pollution from the Union Pacific site. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requested the assessment because of residents'health concerns. Union Pacific tells the Houston Chronicle that it is reviewing the study.