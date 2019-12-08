Rudolph the Red Nosed Pump lit in downtown Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin hosted the annual lighting of Rudolph the Red Nosed Pump Saturday.
This is the first year that this celebration was held downtown. Everyone’s favorite holiday animal was well lit and brought holiday cheer. The switch was flipped by Hudson’s very own major league baseball player, Brandon Belt. Many people in the community came out to enjoy the festivies.
“I think you will really get that feel for how close-knit Lufkin and the surrounding communities are. If you're really trying to involve yourself, this is a great way to do it. And the downtown area is beautiful and I think Rudolph being here just gives it that much more,” said volunteer Amanda Aycock.
It was a great turn out and may the holiday tradition continue.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.