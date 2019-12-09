First Alert: A cold rain to make for a dreary Tuesday in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A warm, southerly breeze will be replaced by a cold, northerly wind later tonight as our next strong cold front comes calling.
There will be a few, light rain showers along the leading edge of the frontal passage tonight as temperatures take a nose dive by the time you head out the door to work or school on Tuesday morning.
An upper level storm system in the four corners region of the country will then overspread a chilly rain on top of us on Tuesday. When you combine the wet weather with temperatures holding steady in the 40′s and wind chill values in the upper 30′s, it will be a raw, blustery day to be outdoors.
We do need the rain, but it will come with some cold weather this time around.
Look for clearing skies and cool sunshine to return on Wednesday with morning lows bottoming out to right around the freezing mark on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
We do not anticipate any notable wet weather for the rest of the week, but a few passing clouds and seasonally cool temperatures will be with us, which means light jacket weather will be back in session.
