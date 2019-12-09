Monday’s Weather: One last warm day before the cold front arrives!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy and breezy this morning. It’ll be warm and breezy all day with temperatures warming from the 60s this morning into the 70s this afternoon. A cold front arrives late today with a slight chance for rain today, but a better chance for rain tonight. Expect the rain to start tonight and continue through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow, staying steady in the lower 40s most of the day. Rain ends late in the day and a few places north of I-30 could see a rain/sleet mix before things dry out. No accumulations are expected so this won’t have any impact on travel. Skies clear out for Wednesday for a chilly but sunny day. High temperatures will stay in the 50s through the end of the week and begin to warm back into the 60s by the weekend.