Nacogdoches County traffic stop yields 10 pounds of cocaine, stolen guns hidden inside dash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a Houston man who the sheriff says was caught with 10 pounds of cocaine and two stolen handguns inside the dash of his SUV.
Winston Freeman, 62, is charged with first-degree delivery of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, state-jail felony theft of a firearm and Class-A possession of firearm.
According to the office’s Facebook page, deputies stopped a Nissan SUV for several traffic violations on US 59 north of Nacogdoches around 9:40 a.m. Freeman was extremely nervous and admitted he had crack cocaine inside the vehicle, according to the post. Deputies were able to search the vehicle and found a small amount of crack cocaine and marijuana inside the vehicle, according to the post.
Deputies determined the vehicle had been tampered with and discovered 10.4 pounds of cocaine and two handguns inside the dash. Both handguns were found to be reported stolen out of Houston and Waco.
