Gilmer native taking over football program at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer native and former longtime Gilmer High football coach Jeff Traylor will be the next head coachat UT-San Antonio, the university confirmed Monday.
According to a press release from the university, Traylor has nearly 30 years of coaching experience including a highly successful 15-year career as head coach at Gilmer High School, where he led teams to three state championships and two state runner-up finishes, winning more than 87% of his games.
“As we conducted an extensive national search, one candidate prominently rose above the others for his record of success, his commitment to preparing student-athletes for life and his deep ties to football here in the state of Texas,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy in the release. “Coach Traylor embodies all of these characteristics and has an outstanding reputation among his high school, college and professional peers for his ability to recruit, develop and mold champions—on the field and in life.”
“I am so excited and grateful for this opportunity, and thank Dr. Eighmy, Dr. Campos and the rest of the UTSA community for putting their trust in me,” said Traylor in the release. “I can’t wait to meet our student-athletes and the rest of the Roadrunner Family, and I look forward to hitting the ground running. UTSA is a sleeping giant and I can’t wait to wake it up.”
Traylor coached Gilmer for 15 seasons before taking a job with UT in 2015. He was last an assistant coach at Arkansas.
