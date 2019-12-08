Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After what was a fairly quiet and mild weekend, big changes are set to move into the area by late tomorrow. Starting off with tomorrow morning, we will wake up in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds. Despite the cloud cover persisting throughout the day, our temperatures will warm into the middle 70s thanks to those southerly winds pulling in more gulf moisture and warmth into East Texas. A few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon but will remain fairly spotty. This changes as we move into the late afternoon/early evening hours of our Monday. A strong cold front will begin to move into East Texas during this timeframe and will bring a line of showers and a few isolated thundershowers into East Texas from the northwest. This line will push southeast through East Texas overnight into early Tuesday. Showers behind the front will be likely overnight Monday and throughout the majority of Tuesday before drying out overnight into Wednesday. Given the setup, there is the possibility of areas north of Interstate 20 to see a rain/wintry mix during the morning hours of Tuesday but thankfully no accumulation is expected as temperatures at the surface WILL be above freezing. Cold, windy conditions likely through Tuesday, then freezing temperatures will be expected for a large portion of East Texas by Wednesday morning. We slowly warm to near seasonal normal temperatures by Friday before a weak disturbance brings cloud cover and the possibility of spotty showers to the area on Friday. Skies clear out by Saturday as southerly winds finally return and will warm us into the 60s for the weekend.