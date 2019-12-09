SFA police officer continues Christmas tradition, donates toys in mother’s memory

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University Police Officer Ian McDonald is known as ‘Officer Cupcake’. The name stuck like icing when ten years ago he brought cupcakes to a training seminar.
A colleague commented, "He's sweet like a cupcake,” explained McDonald. “And it stuck from that day."
But this year has been far from sweet for this kind-hearted officer.
“2019 has been a pretty tough year for me. My mom passed away from pancreatic cancer this summer and a few other personal issues,” said McDonald, choking out the words. “My mom always told me, ‘Don’t let anything be a stumbling block and be the best person you can be.’"
So on Thanksgiving night, McDonald carried on the tradition he shared with his mother. He went to WalMart and bought toys for Toys For Tots. He was noticed for sure.
"It was one buggy stacked, as someone from Facebook referred to it as a Jenga Master," smiled McDonald.
The image was posted to Facebook, noting the larger than usual purchase was in memory of his mother. The post spoke to a lot of viewers.
"98,000 reactions. And 54,000 of those are love," said McDonald while checking the post’s status.
McDonald is amazed, but he's pretty used to sharing the spirit of love.
Every day he’s in the drop-off and pick-up line at the SFA Charter School. He also picks up pacifiers, hugs babies, and reads to children.
"Cupcake!” exclaimed one kindergartener. The tiny girl gives the McDonald a big hug. “Are you having a good day," he asks.
Cupcake's heavy heart is brightened each day at the SFA Charter School. The visits bring smiles and helps Cupcake fulfill his mom's wish for her son and helps him remember,
“It’s a time of giving. And a time of family traditions. And a time to honor those who are important to you. That’s kind of what I take away from Christmas.”
