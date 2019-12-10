Crime Stoppers: Person fraudulently withdrew thousands after finding lost wallet

The victim thinks he dropped the wallet as he left HEB on Timberland Dr. but he didn’t realize it was missing until the next day. He soon learned that his debit card had been fraudulently used five times within an hour of him leaving the grocery store. The first transaction was an ATM withdrawal at HEB. The other transactions, also ATM withdrawals, occurred at a free-standing ATM in the parking lot of the Town Square shopping center, located a quarter mile north of HEB on Timberland Dr. In total, nearly $3,500 was taken from the victim’s bank account.