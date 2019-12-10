Crime Stoppers: Person fraudulently withdrew thousands after finding lost wallet

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly fraudulently used someones debit card and withdrew thousands from their bank account.
According to Crime Stoppers, in August, a man lost his wallet at a Lufkin grocery store. The wallet contained all the usual items, including credit cards, a debit card, and a driver’s license. The license could have been used to track down the owner, but it wasn’t. Instead, the wallet-finder chose to steal from the victim’s bank account.
The victim thinks he dropped the wallet as he left HEB on Timberland Dr. but he didn’t realize it was missing until the next day. He soon learned that his debit card had been fraudulently used five times within an hour of him leaving the grocery store. The first transaction was an ATM withdrawal at HEB. The other transactions, also ATM withdrawals, occurred at a free-standing ATM in the parking lot of the Town Square shopping center, located a quarter mile north of HEB on Timberland Dr. In total, nearly $3,500 was taken from the victim’s bank account.
Crime Stoppers said the victim did alert his bank and credit card issuers, and the cards were cancelled, but a lot of damage had already been done.
Video posted by Crime Stoppers shows a black man using the Town Square shopping center ATM at the time the bank recorded the transactions on the victim’s account. The man is tall, thin, and bald. He had a heavy beard, and was wearing glasses and smoking a cigarette.
If you can identify the man, call (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
