First Alert: Rain moves out tonight as a cool sunshine returns Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain has departed East Texas, which will allow our skies to clear out overnight. This will lead to temperatures falling down close to the freezing mark by Wednesday morning.
Outside of a cold start to your Wednesday, it will look and feel so much better as the return of sunshine will lead to a seasonally cool afternoon, with highs climbing into the middle 50′s.
We may see a few clouds return for a brief time on Thursday, but with dry air in place, no rain is expected in East Texas.
The forecast will remain dry for the rest of the week as we undergo a mix of sun and clouds to go along with seasonally cool and pleasant conditions.
Our next chance of rain comes in early next week with another storm system and cold front.
