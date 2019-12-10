Houston area murder suspect may be in the ArkLaTex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A capital murder suspect might be in the Texarkana area.
That’s the warning issued Wednesday afternoon by Texarkana, Texas, police.
“The Sugar Land Police Department asked us share their post about a capital murder suspect who may be hiding out here. We know that he has ties to the Texarkana area,” says a Facebook post by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.
Treveon James Young, 24, of Houston, is suspected of fatally shooting 63-year-old Hamid Lakhani, of Sugar Land, during a robbery at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at WB Food Mart in Sugar Land.
Lakhani was working as a store clerk when Young and two 16-year-old males from the Houston area robbed the business, according to Sugar Land police.
Each of the two teens has been charged with aggravated robbery. Sugar Land police also have arrested 17-year-old Kameryn Lamisha James, of Houston, who allegedly drove the getaway car.
Crime Stoppers recently increased the $5,000 reward to $15,000 for information that leads to Young’s arrest.
“That would go a long way in buying Christmas gifts this year,” the Texarkana post reads.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Young or knows where to find him to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or send a personal message through the department’s Facebook page.
