Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

Mexican ex-security chief charged in US in drug conspiracy
NEW YORK (AP) — A former secretary of public security in Mexico has been indicted in New York on charges that he took millions of dollars in bribes from a drug cartel. Genaro Garcia Luna was arrested Monday by federal agents in Dallas. The arrest and charges were announced Tuesday. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Garcia Luna is charged with three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and one count of making false statements. Garcia Luna was secretary of public security in Mexico from 2006 to 2012. There was no immediate comment from representatives for Garcia Luna.
Immigrant advocates sue US over yanked detention hotline
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Immigrant advocates have sued the Trump administration for ending a free hotline that allowed detained immigrants to report concerns about custody conditions. The nonprofit group Freedom for Immigrants says the administration yanked the line after it was featured on the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black." The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles says the move is retaliation for the group's criticism of custody conditions. Immigration Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The agency gave the group the line after volunteers in Florida who visited detained immigrants requested it.
Pilot killed when small cargo plane crashes in Texas
VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small cargo airplane was killed in a plane crash in south Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the single-engine Cessna 208 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Victoria, about 125 miles southwest of Houston. The wreckage of the plane was later found in a field north of Victoria, and authorities in Texas confirmed the pilot was killed. The plane had been contracted to carry UPS packages and was traveling from Victoria to Houston.
No bond for suspect in officer's death; mental illness cited
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Houston officer say their client has a history of mental illness. Arturo Solis, dressed in yellow jail clothing, did not say anything during a short court hearing Monday in Houston in which a judge ordered that he remain jailed without bond on a capital murder charge in the Saturday shooting death of Sgt. Christopher Brewster. Anthony Osso, one of Solis’ court-appointed attorneys, told reporters afterward that Solis cried during the hearing. Osso said he was still trying to learn specific details about Solis' mental illness history. Osso asked that the public wait to hear all the facts in the case.
Jury acquits Texas man of pot charges in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Texas man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska has been acquitted of drug charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Edward Babb, of Houston, was found not guilty Friday of possession for sale and other charges. Court records say a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped Babb and another man on Sept. 18 last year on Interstate 80 in Lincoln after seeing their rental truck cross onto the shoulder. A search of the truck turned up 645 pounds of marijuana.
Grandson of late President Bush runs for Congress in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The grandson of former President George H.W. Bush is the latest member of his famous family to run for office. Pierce Bush announced Monday that he'll run in the Republican primary for a congressional seat near Houston. Pierce Bush has spent the past three years as chief executive of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Texas. He joins a crowded field vying to replace Republican Rep. Pete Olson, who is retiring from a district that Democrats nearly flipped in 2018. The only Bush currently in elected office is George P. Bush, another grandson of the former president, who is in his second term as Texas' land commissioner.
Arkansas officer 'ambushed and executed,' police chief says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a 35-year-old man approached a patrol vehicle in a college town in northwest Arkansas and fatally shot a police officer at point blank range. Police say Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. Police said they don't know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer. Carr's death was one of three killings of police officers nationwide in a two-day period.
Former White House doctor running for Congress in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former White House physician whose nomination to become secretary of Veterans Affairs unraveled last year is running for Congress in Texas. Former Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson filed his candidate paperwork Monday. He's running as a Republican in a crowded race to replace longtime GOP congressman Mac Thornberry, who's retiring next year. President Donald Trump had picked Jackson to take over the VA but that nomination was derailed by allegations of professional misconduct. Jackson denied the allegations but ultimately removed his name from consideration.
Massachusetts lab to pay $26M for scheme with Texas doctors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts lab has agreed to pay nearly $27 million to settle claims that it paid doctors in Texas in exchange for lab tests it then billed to federal healthcare programs. U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott in California announced the settlement with Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation Monday. Federal officials began investigating after two whiteblowers came forward in California and in the District of Columbia. A prosecutor says Boston Heart provided doctors at small hospitals in Texas with in-office dietitians and waived patient co-payments and deductibles in exchange for referrals for laboratory testing. Scott says the settlement was reached last month.
Bexar County deputy charged with unlawful strip searches
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy has been charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six females. The sheriff's office says in a news released that Floyd Berry faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression for searches conducted from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4. Jail records show Berry is in custody. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.