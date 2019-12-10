More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana found in U-Haul during traffic stop on I-40

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Florida man is in jail after DPS officials say a trooper found more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana inside a U-Haul during a traffic stop on I-40.
On December 5, a DPS trooper stopped a U-Haul traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation.
According to DPS officials, the trooper then found multiple boxes filled with 3,350 pounds of marijuana in the cargo area.
The driver, 39-year-old Aneudy Gonzalez of Florida, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Gonzalez was taken to the Randall County Jail.
DPS officials say the drugs were being taken from San Jose, California to Bronx, New York.
