EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s going to be a cold, rainy day today. Expect light to moderate showers off and on into the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 40s this morning and hover there for the rest of the day. Rain should come to an end from northwest to southeast during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will clear overnight tonight and most of East Texas will see a light freeze early Wednesday morning. Sunny and cooler through midweek with high temperatures in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. A few more clouds and temperatures back in the 60s Friday. A continued warming trend takes temperatures back to near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Late Sunday into Monday will bring the next chance for rain and the next cool down for early next week.