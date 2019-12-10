Nacogdoches ISD police officers react after child brings meth to elementary school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We now know the amount of crystal meth brought by a fifth-grader to a Nacogdoches elementary school last week. In addition, another verification came today about the living situation of four children removed from their mother’s home.
An affidavit of public record written by a Child Protective Service worker provides these facts concerning the children of Shatoya Doggett. It was reported the oldest child, a 10-year old boy, brought approximately 16.4 grams of methamphetamine to school on Friday.
The report says the child also tested positive for meth.
The report says a large quantity of meth was found in Doggett’s home, the seriousness of one child bringing meth from home and exposing himself and other children to the drug warranted CPS to remove the children.
As we reported earlier, CPS says all children have been released to several relatives.
Reaction to finding meth on an elementary school campus continues tonight.
"This is a methamphetamine field testing kit," demonstrated Nacogdoches ISD police officer Carolyn Meredith. She never thought she would need to use it at an elementary campus.
"You pop these three capsules and shake it. And if it turns blue it tests positive for methamphetamine,” she said.
Which it did when samples found at Fredonia Elementary were tested.
"I was definitely shocked. I really did not think it was going to be methamphetamine," said Officer Meredith.
Chief Sandra Murray added, "The majority of it was crystal meth."
A street drug. Over 16 grams. Enough for up to 400 hits according to publications.
"I was shocked at the nature of the drug. I was shocked at the amount that was present, said Chief Murray.
The veteran officer is disturbed it was found at an elementary school, in her district.
"Very uncommon. That was the first of its kind," said Murray.
Officer Meredith thinks about her own two daughters when working such a case.
"I have a 7-year old daughter and I've had a drug talk with her since she was four and could go to school."
Warnings at an early age are essential, says Meredith.
"I tell her don't take anything from your friends."}
It’s a tough conversation. Meredith recommends drugfreeworld.org for ideas on getting started.
“You can take online courses. There are free tools and programs that you can get in on.”
Something parents should do sooner, rather than later, says this officer and mother.
"It's a horrible thing that happened, but parents are actually talking to their kids. I can guarantee you, there are some parents who set down with their children and talked to them.”
A conversation one can have right now.
