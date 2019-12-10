Overturned 18-wheeler, minor crashes shut down 1 SB lane on US 59

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Motorists should expect delays on US 59 as crews work the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler and other minor crashes.
According to the Department of Transportation, one southbound lane of US 59 is shut down, just south of Leggett, due to an overturned 18-wheeler that has lost its load. Crews are also responding to several minor crashes near the original scene.
TxDOT reports traffic control is in place. They advise motorists to expect delays while crews clear the scene. According to TxDOT, they expect all lanes of traffic to be reopened by 2 p.m.
