SFA hires new women’s soccer coach

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Athletics has confirmed the hiring of Tony Minatta as the new women’s soccer coach.
Minatta is coming to Nacogdoches from Iowa State where he led the school to three conference tournaments in six years including 2013 after a seven year drought. The team also had three wins over Top 25 teams under Minatta.
Former SFA soccer coach Wally Crittenden transitioned to Director of Ticket Operations and Business Development earlier in the fall.
