From South America to the Pineywoods Gavin Kensmil making an impact for the 'Jacks

In his first nine games with the Lumberjacks Kensmil has secured four double-doubles. In SFA’s big win over Duke at the beginning of December Nathan Bain, another international player, got all the headlines for his last second layup to win the game in overtime. The truth is that Bain doesn’t get the ball without the help of Kensmil who fell on a lose ball and instead of calling for the team’s final time out used a quick pass to get the ball to a wide open Bain.