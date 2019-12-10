Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers will stick around for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures only warm to the mid-40s. We will start to see clearing towards the later evening. Overnight we will cool to the lower 30s so be sure you bring in your pets and plants! Tomorrow and Thursday will be bright and sunny as we warm to the mid-50s. Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and low 60s. For your weekend, we will once again see above-average temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Late in the day on Sunday, a few extra clouds will move in and could bring along a few showers. More rain will follow for Monday as another cold front passes through East Texas, as drops us back to the low 50s