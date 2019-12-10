WATCH: House Minority Leader to speak regarding articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - The House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to deliver remarks following the House Democrats announcement regarding the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The House Democrats unveiled the articles during a press conference on Tuesday morning. During the press conference, they announced the articles which charge President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
“The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested," said Rep. Adam Schiff, House intelligence committee chair, during the press conference.
This follows the House Judiciary Committee hearing that was held on Monday. According to the AP, the Democrats’ case against Trump was laid out during the hearing.
