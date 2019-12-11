December roadwork projects around Deep East Texas

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - TxDOT crews and contractors are busy on the roadways daily throughout the nine-county Lufkin District beginning and completing construction and maintenance. Motorists are urged to stay alert, slow down and respect all traffic control set in place near and through a work zone. As the Christmas holidays approach, work will be suspended during peak travel hours and during the holiday.
Project updates and plans for the week of Dec. 9-13 include:
ANGELINA COUNTY
US 69 South: Work continues from FM 844 to FM 1270 that will widen the roadway from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway. Crews continue to place embankment material and cement treat the subgrade. Underground work including construction of wingwalls, safety end treatments and concrete rip rap is on-going with bridge work at several locations. Motorists should expect delays and be alert for flaggers through the project.
US 69 South: Crews will work from FM 1270 to the Jasper County line to widen the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway. Right-of-way clearing near CR 374 will continue and work will begin on drainage structure installations through the northern section of this project.
US 59: Crews are scheduled to seed the work areas to establish vegetation with work on headwalls scheduled to begin on this project designed to improve guardrail to design standards from SL 287 to the Polk County line. Intermittent lane closures expected.
SH 103 West/SL 287: Work to establish vegetation continues near Spur 339 on this project designed to widen existing pavement for additional turn lanes from just south of SL 36 to just north of SP 339.
SH 103 East: Crews are scheduled to continue driving sheet pilings at the Lake Sam Rayburn/Angelina River Bridge to repair erosion damage. There is a temporary traffic signal in place and a lane closure across the bridge. Motorists are urged to stay alert and expect delays.
SH 147: Work continues at the Lake Sam Rayburn Bridge on this project designed to upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards and safety treat fixed objects from just north of FM 3123 to FM 2109.
FM 324: Work is near completion on this project designed to improve guardrail to design standard and safety treat fixed objects from just south of SH 94 to US 59. All lanes are open for travel.
FM 326: Work to cement treat the road base, seal coat operations and embankment work will result in lane closures with a pilot car in place on this project designed to reconstruct existing roadway and widen pavement. Motorists should expect delays.
FM 1475: Crews are scheduled to level up the roadway in various locations.
FM 1818: Work is planned to repair road base in various locations.
FM 1669: Crews will work to level the roadway in various locations.
Various locations: Crews will patch potholes, repair signs and clean ditches.
HOUSTON COUNTY
US 287 North: Tree trimming is scheduled along the right-of-way and crews are scheduled to mill and inlay portions of the roadway from SL 304 to the Anderson County Line. Prepare for lane closures and delays.
SH 21: Work continues to widen the sub-grade and cross structures on this project designed to reconstruct and add passing lanes from the east end of the Trinity River Bridge to FM 1280. Motorists should expect intermittent and daily lane closures.
SH 7 East: Crews will mill and inlay portions of the roadway from FM 227 in Ratcliff to FM 357 in Kennard. Prepare for lane closures and delays.
SH 21: Grade work near the shoulders will continue from SL 304 to FM 227.
FM 227 West: Work is scheduled to place an overlay and repair base in various locations.
FM 2781: Seeding has been completed and crews are monitoring vegetation on this project designed to reconstruct and widen existing pavement from FM 1280 to US 287. All lanes are open for travel.
FM 1272: Work to install sidewalks between the two schools in Grapeland will continue with daily lane closures.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
US 59: Crews are preparing the right-of-way and working on drainage structures on this highway improvement project that will construct additional main lanes, overpasses and access roads from SH 7 to 1.2 miles south of Spradley Street.
US 259: Crews are placing rumble strips and milling edge lines and center lines with daily lane closures on this project designed to upgrade the roadway with a permeable friction course from the Rusk County line to SH 204.
SH 21: Crews are monitoring vegetative establishment after placing culvert extensions designed to upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards and safety treat fixed objects from SH 7 to the San Augustine County line and on SH 21 from the San Augustine line to FM 3448 in Sabine County.
FM 95: Crews continue to monitor vegetative establishment on this completed bridge replacement project at Terrapin Creek.
FM 226: Crews are monitoring vegetative establishment on this completed project designed to upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards and safety treat fixed objects from SH 21 to the end of pavement. Possible lane closures are expected.
FM 2609: Work is continuing on traffic signals and curbs and gutters on this project designed to widen the roadway from Raguet Street to North Street (BU 59). This roadway remains closed to through traffic.
FM 2609: Crews are applying flex base, preparing right-of-way and extending structures on this project designed to reconstruct and widen the pavement from FM 941 to the end of pavement. Daily lane closures are scheduled.
FM 2782: Crews are scheduled to repair edges in various locations between SH 7 and FM 225.
SL 224: Work is scheduled to continue to prepare the roadway and place an asphalt overlay from FM 2259 to US 59 and from US 59 to FM 2609. Daily lane closures are scheduled.
POLK COUNTY
Lake Livingston State Park: Crews are scheduled to continue road, campsite and parking area rehabilitation. Pin Oak Loop in currently closed.
Big Sandy Creek Tributary: Crews continue to work to replace the bridges and approaches at Segno Fire Lane.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
SH 21: Crews are scheduled to continue to replace panels on this project designed to replace the Attoyac River Bridge. Lane closures should be expected.
SH 21: Crews are monitoring vegetative establishment at Venado Creek and Perkins Creek where bridges and approaches have been replaced.
FM 711: Crews are monitoring vegetative establishment on this completed project designed to reconstruct and widen the pavement from the Shelby County line to US 96.
FM 1277: Crews are scheduled to repair road base in various locations.
County Road 205: Crews are scheduled to continue work on drill shafts at the bridge replacement project at Black Creek.
SHELBY COUNTY
US 96: Work is complete from US 84 to SH 87 and crews are monitoring vegetative establishment.
FM 1645: Crews are preparing the right-of-way on this project designed to reconstruct and widen the roadway from US 59 to SH 87. Daily lane closures are expected.
SABINE COUNTY
FM 1: Crews are monitoring vegetative establishment from the San Augustine County line to SH 103 after work that widened the pavement and upgraded metal beam guardrail to design standards.
FM 83: Crews are working on cross culvert and driveway structures along with sod placement from SH 87 to FM 3121 on this project designed to safety treat fixed objects.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY
SH 150: Crews will continue to work on embankment and flexible base in the widened sections of this project designed to reconstruct the pavement and add passing lanes from the Walker County line to FM 945 North.
SH 156: Crews are scheduled to repair edges of the pavement in various locations.
FM 224: Crews are installing mow strips on this project designed to improve and upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards from SH 156 North to SH 156 South.
TRINITY COUNTY
FM 1280: Crews are scheduled to level up the roadway in various locations.