East Texas Ag News: Import restrictions could raise tomato prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Tomato prices could rise on the heels of an import restriction to look closer at produce for a disease that could pose a threat to Texas crops, according to Texas A&M Agrilife extension service experts.
All tomato imports from Mexico, Israel, the Netherlands, and Canada will be inspected for signs of tomato brown rugose fruit virus.
The USDA ordered import restrictions on tomato and pepper hosts of the disease to prevent its introduction into the united states, effective November 22.
Inspections and restrictions will be enforced by USDA’s animal and plant health inspection service.
The disease has been reported in China, Mexico, Italy, Jordan, Turkey, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. It was also reported in Germany, where it was then eradicated.
