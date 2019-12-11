First Alert: Seasonally cool temperatures and mainly clear skies on tap for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds tonight will allow temperatures to drop down to near the freezing mark by Thursday morning.
Outside of a cold start, it will be another cool afternoon with highs in the upper 50′s with some passing clouds mixing in with some sunshine during the day.
Temperatures will moderate a bit as we head into the weekend as both our overnight lows and daytime highs get a tad milder with each passing day. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with no rain expected from now through this weekend.
After enjoying a nice weekend, clouds will increase by Sunday afternoon, all ahead of our next frontal boundary and storm system that look to provide us with a good chance of rain on Monday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.