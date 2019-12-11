Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There are five remaining teams in college basketball that are unbeaten, and four that remain winless. The list of the unbeatens was trimmed even more Tuesday night, when Louisville, Maryland and Butler lost. That leaves Ohio State, Auburn, San Diego State, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining teams without a defeat. The teams still trying for their first victory are Houston Baptist, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State and Central Connecticut. Louisville lost to Texas Tech, Maryland lost to Penn State and Butler fell to Baylor in a wild night Tuesday.