Jacksonville students honored for quick thinking, life-saving actions

The second student, Ta’Kyeria Montgomery, saw her science teacher was not feeling well. “I went and got help,” Ta’Kyeria says. Her teacher, Jan Gowin, also known as the “pie lady” at her family’s Sadler’s Restaurant, needed immediate medical attention one day at school. Ta’Kyeria realized something was wrong and ran to get a nearby teacher and medical help for Gowin. That early treatment led to a successful of rehabilitation after stroke for Mrs. Gowin, and she has returned to the classroom, the district says.