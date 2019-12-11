Jersey City’s mayor says gunmen targeted kosher market

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, says the man and woman who stormed a Jewish market in a deadly shooting clearly targeted the place.
A day after the bloodshed, fears are growing that the shooting was an anti-Semitic attack. But New Jersey’s attorney general, Gurbil Grewal, says the motive is still under investigation.
Six people in all - the two attackers, a police officer and three people in the store - were killed on Tuesday.
Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday that the two attackers are prime suspects in the death of a man whose body had been found in a car trunk nearby over the weekend.
Grewal said Wednesday that the Jersey City attackers are 47-year-old David N. Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham. Both were found dead at the scene of the attack at a kosher market Tuesday in Jersey City, along with three civilian victims.
A law enforcement official says authorities are investigating potential connections between the attackers and the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a black nationalist theology. The official spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the investigation remains ongoing.
The official says investigators also are scouring social media postings of at least one of the attackers in search of a motive.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the Hebrew Israelites a black supremacist group. Some sects within the movement are known for their fierce condemnations of white and Jewish people.
Two of the victims have been identified by members of the Orthodox Jewish community as Mindel Ferencz, who with her husband owned the grocery, and 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who happened to be shopping there on Tuesday.
The Ferencz family had moved to Jersey City from Brooklyn.
Authorities say Detective Joseph Seals was earlier killed near a cemetery about a mile away.
