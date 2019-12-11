Lufkin police: Officer suffered possible concussion after scuffle with combative person at hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin police officer lost consciousness after he fell and hit his head during a scuffle with a combative individual who refused treatment at a local hospital on Wednesday morning.
Adam Funston, 19, was arrested and charged with assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, according to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
At about 7:29 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lufkin PD officers were dispatched out to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin to check on a verbal disturbance involving a “combative man who refused treatment.”
Officers Randy Stallard and Buddy Cross arrived and found Funston in the parking lot. They tried speaking to him, but he refused to cooperate, Pebsworth said. After about 20 minutes, they tried to detain him, and he allegedly resisted.
“In the scuffle, Funston pushed off of the officers and hospital security,” Pebsworth said. “He then fell onto Stallard, causing Stallard to fall backward and hit his head on the parking lot. Stallard lost consciousness for a short period and was taken into the hospital for treatment.”
Funston was Tased, and he was arrested at the scene, Pebsworth said.
Pebsworth said Stallard is being evaluated for a concussion, but he is alert and in good spirits.
