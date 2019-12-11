Lufkin police searching for suspects who attempted to rob store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating after they say three suspects attempted to rob a store Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from Lufkin Police and Fire, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Bigs at 3122 Atkinson Drive for a robbery that had just occurred.
The post said the store clerk told officers that three black males wearing ski masks ran up to the front of the business at 9:55 p.m. Two of the men entered the store, one armed with a handgun, while the third stayed outside to keep watch.
The post said the armed man then pointed the gun at the store clerk and told her “give me the money.” The store clerk said she just looked at him and said nothing so he repeated “give me the money.”
Another store clerk was sitting behind the counter as well, but was hidden from the suspects’ view by a lottery ticket dispenser. When that store clerk moved into sight, the suspects fled the store on foot.
The post said nothing was taken during the robbery.
The store clerk described all three suspects as young black males. The suspect with the gun was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black ski mask and had on white cloth gloves. The second suspect carried a black string-type backpack in his hands and was wearing black shoes/boots, blue jeans, a black hoodie and black ski mask and had on light-brown, leather-type work gloves. The third suspect, who acted as the lookout was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, mask and possibly red shoes.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
