Police searching for suspect who killed Nassau Bay police sergeant

TEXAS (KLTV/AP) - A Nassau Bay police sergeant attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants was hit and killed by the suspect’s vehicle.
According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, 43-year-old Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle is wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.
While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away. Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.
According to Pittsburg Police Department, Sgt. Sullivan’s mother lives in the Pittsburg area. Police Chief Richard Penn says that the 100 Club has flown Sullivan’s mother and two cousins to Houston. The 100 Club is a 32,000-member non-profit organization which provides financial support to the dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty in 32 counties surrounding Houston.
They request prayers for the family.
Early Wednesday, officers from several different law enforcement agencies gathered outside the hospital to salute her body. Patrol units followed the vehicle carrying her body to the medical examiner’s office. Then sheriff’s deputies, Houston police and Webster police took a moment to salute her again. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says everyone in the law enforcement community is grieving with Nassau Bay.
Tavores Henderson is still at large.
