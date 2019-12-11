Suspects throw mail, packages out of vehicle during 2 county chase; suspects in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chase that started at 2:23 p.m. in Lubbock ended just before 4 p.m. in Crosby County, and the suspects are in custody.
According to officials with the Lubbock Police Department, a pursuit started for unknown reasons at 2:23 p.m. at 50th and Avenue Q. The vehicle was described as an older model, black Mercedes with a Nevada license plate.
During the chase through the eastern part of the city, the suspects in the vehicle threw out mail and packages while being chased by police.
The pursuit then left the city limits and continued eastbound through Lubbock County on the Idalou Hwy.
At 2:48 p.m., the pursuit was in Lorenzo, still heading eastbound.
According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, after 3 p.m., the subjects crashed their vehicle near US 62 and CR 28 in Crosby County, which is between Crosbyton and Dickens.
Police later identified the subjects. The driver was 29-year-old David Allvord and the passenger was 38-year-old Yousef Darvishzad.
Officials say the subject’s vehicle crashed into two other vehicles before rolling and bailing out of their vehicle. The suspects are now in custody.
Lubbock Police, Lubbock Sheriff and DPS responded to the chase and the investigation is ongoing.
The items thrown out of the vehicle were recovered by officers.
