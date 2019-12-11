Texas athletes could make money from pending NCAA rule changes. How much? It’s not yet clear.

Proposed rules for each of the NCAA's three divisions are expected to be submitted in January 2021, with possible implementation likely months or even years later. Because of that, it’s unclear exactly when Texas athletes could begin to, for example, sell an autographed football or sign an advertising deal with a car dealership. Along with that, schools say they don’t know how much leeway they might be given to create their own rules or whether there will be differences between divisions. Right now, at least, much is still up in the air.