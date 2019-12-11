Love in the Name of Christ holds annual holiday shopping event for families in need

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Love in the Name of Christ Christmas Shared Blessings is underway at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.
It’s an annual event where families in need can shop and select their own gifts for their loved ones.
Families can go up and down the aisles and select a toy or other special gift for their child or children and also pick one out for themselves.
“It’s about the families coming. We don’t just hand out gifts or sacks of toys. We have our parents come. We get to spend 30/45 minutes with each one of them. The volunteers walk around with them and help them shop. Help them, empower them to pick out their gifts for their children so they can be a part of that and not take that away from them,” said Patti Goodrum, the executive director of Love in the Name of Christ.
Organizers say applications were down this year, but Goodrum tells us that means they can help more people.
This year’s event will help about 300 children representing about 150 families.
