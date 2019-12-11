Love in the Name of Christ holds annual holiday shopping event for families in need

“It’s about the families coming. We don’t just hand out gifts or sacks of toys. We have our parents come. We get to spend 30/45 minutes with each one of them. The volunteers walk around with them and help them shop. Help them, empower them to pick out their gifts for their children so they can be a part of that and not take that away from them,” said Patti Goodrum, the executive director of Love in the Name of Christ.