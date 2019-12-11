Woman indicted for injury to disabled person after they wouldn’t buy her beer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Debora Montgomery, 60, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury for injury to a disabled person.
According to police reports, on Oct. 30, 2019, Debra Montgomery was arrested after being accused of intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury to the victim, who is elderly and disabled. The police report says the victim is a roommate and they were previously in a dating relationship.
The police report says Montgomery punched the victim in the chest and kicked her in the legs because the victim wouldn’t buy Montgomery beer.
The officer reported a “strong odor of consumed alcoholic beverage emitting from (Mongomery’s) breath.”
Debra Montgomery has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since October 30, 2019. She is currently being held on a $3,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.