Authorities arrest man wanted in Texas sergeant's death

Prosecutors Thursday night filed charges against Henderson’s mother, Tiffany Henderson, 37, and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, 33, who are accused of helping Henderson flee authorities by picking him up near the scene of Sullivan’s death and hiding him in a hotel. His mother is also accused of lying to deputies about her son’s whereabouts. Both Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler were each charged with hindering apprehension, a felony. Court records did not list attorneys for them.