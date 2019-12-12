East Texas Kitchen’s 12 Days of Christmas returns

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Following a fun 2018 debut of 12 festive ideas for your holiday season, Mama Steph returns with 12 more days of East Texas Kitchen for Christmas!
East Texas Kitchen’s 12 Days of Christmas features 12 days worth of ideas to make your holiday dishes memorable.
Twelve Days of Christmas kicks of Thursday, Dec. 12, with an East Texas Kitchen LIVE special on East Texas Now. Mama Steph will get to cooking at 7 p.m.
Thursday night, Mama Steph will show you how to make a gingerbread trifle with caramel, gingerbread, creamy pudding and whipped cream.
“This is a beautiful dessert that is surprisingly easy to create!” Mama Steph said.
Mama Steph will also make a Christmas morning breakfast bread pudding.
“This will be a savory bread pudding, warm and comforting, perfect for a family breakfast,” Mama Steph says.
Christmas morning savory sausage and cheese bread pudding
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1 smoked pork sausage link, about 16 ounces (I used polska kielbasa; substitute your favorite fully cooked smoked sausage), cut into bite-sized pieces
3/4 cup onion, chopped
1 loaf of hearty bread, such as French bread or country white bread, preferably a bit stale, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
6 large eggs
2 cups half-and-half
1 teaspoon salt
Method:
Coat the inside of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with butter. Set aside.
Place the chopped sausage into a bowl, and set aside.
Saute the onions in a skillet over medium heat in about a tablespoon of butter, stirring until they are translucent. Then add the onions to the mixing bowl with the sausage.
Add bread cubes and cheese. Toss well, then spread the mixture evenly into the baking pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, salt and pepper.
Pour the egg mixture evenly over the bread mixture. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for three to four hours, or overnight.
When ready to cook:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Remove plastic wrap from dish. Bake for about one hour until puffed and golden brown. Serve immediately.
NOTE: If you have let the food come out of the fridge and reach room temperature, it may only take 45 minutes to bake.
This dessert is so easy and fun to make! But it’s so beautiful, too, that no one will believe you when you tell them that. Really!
Gingerbread trifle
2 boxes (3.9 ounces each) instant white chocolate pudding (I used Godiva)
4 cups milk to make pudding
Gingerbread cake (from bakery, or bake your own using a mix)
Whipped cream (Homemade or use cool whip in a pinch)
Ginger snaps cookies, or gingerbread men cookies
Now you’re going to find a pretty trifle bowl, or large glass serving dish, to layer the trifle in.
Crumble the gingerbread cake to make a layer across the bottom of the dish.
Then pour a layer of pudding over the cake layer.
Top the pudding with a layer of whipped cream, then repeat the layers.
Top the final layer of whipped cream with gingerbread men cookies, or crumbled gingersnaps.
Chill for an hour before serving.