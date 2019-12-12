First Alert: Remaining quiet with a few passing clouds and cool temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The presence of some passing clouds and some patchy fog will keep us a bit warmer than recent nights. Look for overnight lows to drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s across East Texas.
Friday will be a day where we are in and out of the clouds with some more of that milky sky at times. Otherwise, it will be rather pleasant as daytime highs climb into the middle 60′s.
Temperatures will moderate a bit as we head into the weekend as both our overnight lows and daytime highs get a tad milder with each passing day. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny on Saturday before some thicker clouds start to roll back in by Sunday and the second half of your weekend.
Those thicker clouds will produce some rain showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday when our next weather maker and cold front come calling.
Behind the frontal passage, expect the skies to clear out as a fresh batch of cooler, drier air returns for the middle part of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.