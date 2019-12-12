Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as the Houston Rockets withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland and held on for a 116-110 win over the free-falling Cavaliers. The Cavs have lost eight straight and 14 of 15. Harden's fourth game of 50 or more points this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half. Rookie forward Kevin Porter Jr. had a season-high 24 for Cleveland.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball has interviewed almost 60 people and obtained tens of thousands of electronic messages in its investigation into allegations the Houston Astros broke rules by using a television camera to steal signs. Former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers sparked the investigation when he told The Athletic last month that the Astros had used the camera to steal signs in 2017 during the team's run to its first World Series title. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month MLB was investigating Houston's conduct for the past three seasons and he hoped to complete the inquiry before the 2020 season.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL plans a hard look at the pass interference rules adjustment instituted this season. There has been concern and controversy over coaches challenges and video reviews of pass interference. The change was for the 2019 season only and the 32 team owners would have to ratify it again for it to be continued. Thus far inconsistencies in how the penalties are being called and with decisions made after video reviews have plagued the system. NFL owners have met in the Dallas area.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored seven of her 25 points in the final 1:16, including the go-ahead basket with three seconds to go, and No. 11 Texas A&M beat TCU 80-78. Carter was 12-of-22 shooting and added five rebounds, six assists and three steals.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin had 21 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a season-high 20, and Arizona State pulled away in the second half to beat Prairie View A&M 88-79. Romello White had 14 points and set a career high with 16 rebounds and Rob Edwards added 14 points for the Sun Devils, who have won seven of their last eight.
HOUSTON (AP) — Nate Hinton had a career-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Houston beat UT Arlington 71-63. Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Quentin Grimes added 10 points.