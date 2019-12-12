LIVE: House Judiciary panel moves steadily toward Trump impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (AP/CNN) - The House Judiciary Committee is arguing through a marathon session ahead of voting to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the full House.
It’s the latest big step as the politically split Congress debates whether to remove Trump from office.
The Judiciary panel debated for nearly three hours Thursday before rejecting a Republican amendment to simply delete the first of two articles of impeachment.
That vote was 23-17, along party lines, and later votes were expected to be the same. Democrats called Trump’s actions a “constitutional crime spree.”
Republicans decried what they called the “hot garbage’’ impeachment.
Both sides appealed to Americans’ sense of history — Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the president’s “constitutional crime spree” and Republicans decrying the "hot garbage'' impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.
The committee is considering two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House's investigation.
On Thursday, the committee will likely vote to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week.
Democrats are also unified. They have agreed to the language, which spans only nine pages and says that Trump acted "corruptly" and "betrayed the nation" when he asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and the 2016 U.S. election. Hamstrung in the minority, Republicans wouldn't have the votes to make changes without support from at least some Democrats.
Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler opened the hearing by making a final argument for impeachment and urging his Republican colleagues to reconsider. He said the committee should consider whether the evidence shows that Trump committed these acts, if they rise to the level of impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors and what the consequences are if they fail to act.
While Democrats have the majority in the House, the GOP has it in the Senate.
However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he would be “totally surprised″ if there were the necessary 67 votes in the Senate chamber to convict Trump, the AP reports. He appears to be looking into options for a swift trial.
