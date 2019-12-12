4-ingredient peanut butter buttons by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - Not only are these cookies cute and festive, chewy and delicious, but they're also gluten free! Surprise!
Peanut butter buttons by Mama Steph
Ingredients: 1 cup smooth or creamy peanut butter
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For decoration, use colored sugar to roll cookies in, or add sprinkles on top. Or do both!
Method: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place all ingredients into a medium-sized mixing bowl, and combine with a fork. When all smooth and uniform, use a small cookie scoop to drop dough balls into colored sugar, then place on cookie sheet.
Press top of each cookie with fork, then bake for 7 minutes.
You can place these very close together on baking sheet, as they don’t spread very much. Enjoy!