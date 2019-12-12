Lady Runners glide past Coastal Bend

The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners closed out the semester with a 71-56 win over Coastal Bend Community College, getting 17 points from Tyeisha Smith and 16 more from Lovietta Walker Wednesday at Shands Gymnasium.
AC’s Britney Thompson hit a trio of three pointers on her way to an 11-point night, and Derrica Gilbert added another 10 points in the win.
The Lady ‘Runner defense forced 22 turnovers, getting 19 points from those Lady Cougar miscues. AC also picked up 38 points from its bench players.
Coastal Bend’s Aubrey Guerra led the Lady Cougars with 16 points.
The Lady Roadrunners (10-4, 2-1) will return to action on Jan. 8 at Tyler Junior College. AC’s next home game is on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Bossier Parish Community College. Game time is 2 p.m.
