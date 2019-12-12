Newton County County sheriff: No arrests have been made in fatal shooting incident

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 40-year-old man died after a shooting incident that occurred at a property on FM 2626 Wednesday night, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said even though no arrests have been made at this time, the incident is still under investigation.
At about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to FM 2626 to check out a 911 call that said someone had been shot. EMS personnel and first responders also responded to the scene.
Rowles said his deputies learned that the victim, who was later identified as Matthew Scott Mason, went over to the shooter’s property and started a “hostile confrontation” with the other man.
“It sounds like he went over to the shooter’s property, started something, and got shot,” Rowles said. “These two had a history.”
Mason was taken to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Billingsly did the inquest and ordered an autopsy, according to an article on KJAS.com.
Rowles said the preliminary autopsy results show that Mason died as a result of a single gunshot wound to his upper body.
