Plans for Diboll Relief Route move forward after Commission gives final approval

DIBOLL, TEXAS (KTRE) - From the Texas Department of Public Transportation:
Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday gave final approval for the construction of the $140.9 million Diboll Relief Route, as well as a $1.3 million project in Nacogdoches County, totaling $142.2 million for the Lufkin District. Commissioners approved $608.1 million for construction projects statewide.
The US 59 Diboll Relief Route will extend east of Diboll TX and Burke TX from FM 2108 to 1.15 miles south of White Oak Creek. Sacyr Construction USA LLC, Miami FL, will serve as contractor for the project that is set to begin in early 2020 and be completed in about five years.
The relief route will meet interstate design standards and will serve as the primary evacuation route for this section of US 59. It will also serve as a relief route for vehicles transporting freight and efficiently move vehicular traffic along the US 59 corridor. Resolutions supporting the relief route were approved by Angelina County Commissioners in 2016, and the City of Burke and the City of Diboll in 2017.
“We are excited to move forward with the Diboll Relief Route,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District. “This project has been in the planning stages for many years. The first schematics and environmental studies were done in 1999, but were halted because of budgetary constraints. After being identified as a top priority in Angelina County for the development of Interstate 69, the project was revived in 2013. We have had several stakeholder meetings and open houses for the public to view the designs that were approved for construction.”
Schematic designs and the environmental re-evaluation were approved in 2016 and right-of-way acquisitions were completed and utility relocations started in early 2019.
Commissioners also approved a $1.3 million construction project in Nacogdoches County that is designed to resurface the roadway on FM 1275/University Drive, from SL 224 North to SL 224 South. Drewery Construction Company Inc., Nacogdoches, will serve as contractor.
Pre-construction meetings will be scheduled prior to construction beginning on these projects. As work begins, motorists are urged to obey all traffic control, be prepared for intermittent delays and reduce speed near work zones where workers are present.
