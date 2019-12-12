Plans for Diboll Relief Route move forward after Commission gives final approval

“We are excited to move forward with the Diboll Relief Route,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District. “This project has been in the planning stages for many years. The first schematics and environmental studies were done in 1999, but were halted because of budgetary constraints. After being identified as a top priority in Angelina County for the development of Interstate 69, the project was revived in 2013. We have had several stakeholder meetings and open houses for the public to view the designs that were approved for construction.”