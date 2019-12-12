Salvation Army: Angel Tree deadline nearing, more help needed for families

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program reaches thousands of families who otherwise might have nothing under the tree on Christmas.
Captain Jennifer Philips, Corp Officer at the Lufkin Salvation Army, said, “On each angel is a need and a wish. So most of our needs are clothing articles, shoes, bedding that we need every day. A wish is a toy item of some sort.”
There are several Angel Tree locations where you can adopt an angel.
Philips said, “We have trees located at Walmart, Old Navy, Olive Garden, the Lufkin mall, Belk’s and Hobby Lobby and Crown Colony at the country club.”
The program is for everyone, not just children.
“We have children up to age 12 boy or girl. And some senior citizens that are over the age of 65," she said. “We deal with a lot of people that are maybe just trying to make ends meet. They don’t have to make the choice to whether have Christmas toys under the tree or pay a bill. We can help to supplement those items.”
Melvin Linton and his wife say they have started a family tradition of giving.
“We ended up having children and we’ve expressed to them that there are children out there that may not have Christmas without us. It really is a humbling experience. This day in time we want more and more and more. There are children out there that want so little. Whether it’s a pillow, blanket or bicycle. I feel as a society we overlook these things," Linton said.
Philips said the community has always supported them in their work to help these families in need.
“We appreciate that the Lufkin community is so giving. We appreciate that they have adopted angels,” said Philips.
If you want to help or donate money, stop by any of the above Angel Tree locations and look for the tree and the volunteers nearby.
