Suspect accused of killing Nassau Bay police sergeant arrested

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harris County deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man accused in the death of a Nassau Bay police officer.
According to the office’s Facebook page, Tavores Dewayne Henderson was arrested at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail.
According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, 43-year-old Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away. Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.
