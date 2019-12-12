Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and nice. More of a quiet First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies and temperatures near freezing again this morning. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures near average today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s with light winds out of the south and southeast. A few more clouds tomorrow, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s for the end of the work week. The weekend looks nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up by Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 70s in some areas. The next storm system arrives early next week with another cold rain on Monday and temperatures back in the 50s with more sunshine by midweek.