US and China near deal that would suspend planned tariffs

In this July 22, 2019, file stacked containers wait to be loaded on to trucks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. China's government says trade negotiators are in “close communication” with Washington ahead of a weekend deadline for a U.S. tariff hike. But a Ministry of Commerce spokesman gave no indication of possible progress in trade talks or whether Washington might postpone the increase. (Source: AP Photo/Ben Margot/AP)